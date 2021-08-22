Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.37. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

