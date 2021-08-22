Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $8.45 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.