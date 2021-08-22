Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. 13,042,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.