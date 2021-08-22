Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 27th

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.03. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.