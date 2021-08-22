Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.40. 4,146,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.37. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

