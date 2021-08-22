Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $287.00 at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $258.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.80.

Shares of TGT opened at $253.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

