TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $906,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

NYSE:TEL opened at $148.06 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.