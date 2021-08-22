TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Financial Analysis

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.19 $102.90 million $0.61 50.72 StoneCo $644.50 million 23.99 $165.69 million $0.57 87.86

StoneCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELUS International (Cda). TELUS International (Cda) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A StoneCo 24.13% 6.43% 2.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TELUS International (Cda) and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75 StoneCo 0 6 3 0 2.33

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus price target of $36.46, suggesting a potential upside of 17.85%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $72.78, suggesting a potential upside of 45.32%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Summary

StoneCo beats TELUS International (Cda) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2020, the company served approximately 652,600 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 260 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. is a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

