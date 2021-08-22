Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Up 1.9%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). Approximately 7,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 63,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TENG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

