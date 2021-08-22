Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

