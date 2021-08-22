TENT Price Hits $0.0161 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $611,190.33 and $121,620.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00318748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00144841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00151908 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002364 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002390 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,101,980 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,888 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

