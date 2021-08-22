Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $203.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

