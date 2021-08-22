Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Thales Company Profile

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.