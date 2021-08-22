The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $113.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

