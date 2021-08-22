The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

