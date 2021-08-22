The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

