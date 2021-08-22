The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $21.49 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

