The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 240,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $569.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $19.70.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

