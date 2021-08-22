The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after acquiring an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $329.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

