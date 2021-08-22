The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of LEV opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

