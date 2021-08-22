The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Shares of NNWWF stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The North West has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33.

Get The North West alerts:

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.