The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of The Rank Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). 216,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.14. The stock has a market cap of £796.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).
The Rank Group Company Profile
