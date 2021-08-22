The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of The Rank Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). 216,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.14. The stock has a market cap of £796.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83).

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

