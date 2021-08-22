The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:RTN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 117.60 ($1.54). 744,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of £899.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.86.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

