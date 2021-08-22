The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:RTN traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 117.60 ($1.54). 744,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The company has a market capitalization of £899.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.86.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

