The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 45,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 378,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.