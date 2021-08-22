The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTC. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

Shares of LON VTC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,515 ($19.79). 38,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,377. The Vitec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,394.01. The stock has a market cap of £699.67 million and a PE ratio of 45.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

