The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

Shares of VTC stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,515 ($19.79). 38,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,377. The Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,394.01. The firm has a market cap of £699.67 million and a P/E ratio of 45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

