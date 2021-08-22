The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,970 ($25.74) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

WEIR has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

Shares of LON WEIR traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,623 ($21.20). The stock had a trading volume of 408,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,806.16. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 22.32 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently -469.39%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

