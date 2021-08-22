ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ThermoGenesis worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 187.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.