Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,532 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.