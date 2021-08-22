TheStreet Downgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CME has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.57.

CME opened at $198.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.68. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

