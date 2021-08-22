Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56.90 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $56.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00087593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00304287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.02 or 0.02482805 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

