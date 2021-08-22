THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

THKLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut THK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of THKLY opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. THK has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

