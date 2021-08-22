THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $10.31 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $195.21 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $10.31 or 0.00021171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00129864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00156722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,723.31 or 1.00053511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00909188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.27 or 0.06625154 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,555,660 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

