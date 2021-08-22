ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,266,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

