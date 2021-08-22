thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

