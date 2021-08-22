Timothy A. Springer Acquires 11,620 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy A. Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Timothy A. Springer acquired 40,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $57.24 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 139.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1,440.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 146,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.