Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$430,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,425,200.

Jeffrey Scott Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$108.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$71.95 and a twelve month high of C$110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.