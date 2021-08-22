TOWER (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TOWER has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

