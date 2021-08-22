Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Cap of $175,341.62

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $175,341.62 and $231.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

