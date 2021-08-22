Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

TRMR opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

