Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

