TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $61,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,621 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

