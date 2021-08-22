TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.8% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

STZ stock opened at $213.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.