TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.76 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.