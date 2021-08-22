TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAP opened at $209.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

