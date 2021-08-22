TRON Price Tops $0.0883 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and approximately $821.39 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001483 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

