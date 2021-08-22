TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 153,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $919.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

