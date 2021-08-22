Truist Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $290.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target decreased by Truist from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.37.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $210.55 on Thursday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.