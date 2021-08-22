Trust Wallet Token Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $230.39 million and approximately $91.04 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00131869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00158116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,817.81 or 1.00005885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.53 or 0.00924980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.19 or 0.06623369 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.