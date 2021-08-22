Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 237.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.12. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

